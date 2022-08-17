Medical experts warn athletes against relying on unproven intravenous nutrition as trend grows in world sports

Intravenous drips, which were previously considered to be the last resort for those athletes suffering from anaemia and/or severe hydration issues, are seemingly threatening to become the norm among athletes in world sports. Medical experts and physiologists have come out in hordes to warn athletes against placing their trust in a practice that may not have any benefits as there is hardly any strong evidence to back the same.

Some footballers, basketball players and baseball players playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Americas have taken up the practice of intravenous drips, using them multiple times a week as part of their pre or post-game routine.

The treatment involves supplying nutrients like Vitamin B, amino acids and electrolytes, which are readily available in food, directly to the bloodstream intravenously. It is hypothesized that this practice is supposed to help athletes feel revitalised and less tired. However, there is currently no evidence to support this theory.

The excessive use of this practice forced a legion of doctors, some belonging to Premier League bigwigs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, to urge players to maintain a healthy diet before pricking themselves with needles for nutrition.

While there are no hard stats revealing exactly how many athletes rely on IV drips, anecdotal evidence accumulated by the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that some players use them before or after every match, with blood work of a myriad of athletes revealing an excess of nutrients associated with the said drips.

"IVN [nutrition] products are often used as a means of addressing tiredness, fatigue, or recovery, but the evidence is sparse and not supportive. The long-term effects of supratherapeutic doses of B vitamins and other nutrients are unknown in athletes. It does not appear to be worth the risk, especially given the lack of evidence-based benefits," read the study conducted by the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The practice which was once exclusive to costly clinics is now readily available, with some companies offering the service of home delivery. Medical experts have warned of multiple side effects that can be caused by extensive use of IV drips, including but not exclusive to, long-term liver and nerve damage.