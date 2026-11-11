/McTominay reveals getting 'shock to heart' 48 hours before Scotland's FIFA 2026 opener against Haiti

Scotland footballer Scott McTominay has revealed getting a 'shock to the heart' 48 hours before his side's opening group-stage match against Haiti in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team had put his absence down to a stomach issue while he received treatment in a Boston hospital. It was revealed later in August that McTominay suffers from an irregular heartbeat, and a surgery was done in September to remedy that. He will now face North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday (Nov 13) after missing the first four games.

Scotland's McTominay reveals 'shock to heart' before playing FIFA opener

"The World Cup was difficult for me, to be honest. I had to go and get the shock on my heart. It was two days before the Haiti game and you have prepared so well," said the 29-year-old while talking to the media in Glasgow on Tuesday (Nov 10).

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"Whenever you are sitting in a hospital bed two days before the first game at the World Cup, about to get put to sleep, it’s not ideal, is it? When things like that happen, it is what it is, there’s nothing you can do about it. After the World Cup, I reflected on it and it’s probably the most disappointed I have been in my career," he added.

What next for McTominay?