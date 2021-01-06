Maybe it’s a way of influencing referees: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Jurgen Klopp's penalty complaint

The mind game in Premier League continues in what is turning out to be one of the most tightly fought seasons in the English top-flight in some years. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, after their 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Monday was critical of the referees as he said that Liverpool don't get many penalties like Manchester United.

Now, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjaer has responded to Klopp's comments as he said that such statements could be a way of influencing referees.

Klopp was furious after Liverpool's shock defeat to Southampton as the Reds dropped points in their third consecutive matches. However, he went on to shift the focus to Manchester United as he brought the Red Devils up while talking about penalties and refereeing decisions in the league.

“I can’t talk on behalf of other managers, why they say things like this,” Solskjaer said.

“I felt it worked last year in the semi in the FA Cup because Frank [Lampard] spoke about it and we had a nailed-on penalty that we should have had that we didn’t get so maybe it’s a way of influencing referees. I don’t know, but I don’t worry about that. When they foul our players it’s a penalty.

“I don’t know how many penalties they [Liverpool] have had. I don’t count how many penalties they have, so if they want to spend time worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don’t spend time on that," the Manchester United boss added.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on rivals Manchester City in the semi-final of the League Cup at the Old Trafford. The winner of the match will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the final at the Wembley.