Premier League: Manchester City confirm 3 more COVID-19 cases

Manchester City on Wednesday confirmed that three more members of the club have tested positive for COVID-19 as the dreaded virus continues to wreak havoc in the Premier League. Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff were tested positive for coronavirus and will now undergo a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

This takes the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases at Man City after as many as five players were unavailable to play in their Premier League match against Chelsea. Earlier, the likes of Kyle Walker, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus were found positive for the virus and missed the clash against Chelsea.

Man City had their training ground shut, albeit temporarily for a couple of days, after players and staff were found positive for the virus. However, after another round of testing other players were tested negative and were allowed to train at their training centre.

With Ederson and Scott Carson out with COVID-19, Man City have only one goalkeeper fit for their next set of matches - with the latest being the League Cup semi-final against Manchester United. Goalkeeper Zak Steffen is set to continue the goalkeeping duties till Ederson is allowed to train.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases after the latest round of testing - a record since the process began after Project Restart.

Manchester City's statement:

Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

Everyone at the Club wishes Scott, Cole and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.

