Match made in heaven! How Sanjana Ganesan rightly predicted number of wickets Jasprit Bumrah would take in MI-PBKS tie

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) got off the mark in the second and final leg of IPL 2021 edition with a much-needed win in match 42, when they locked horns with an inconsistent KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), on Tuesday (September 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Opting to bowl first, Rohit-led MI restricted PBKS for a modest 135-6, courtesy twin strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. In reply, MI completed the run-chase with 6 wickets and an over to spare courtesy vital knocks from Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Pollard.

During the match, sports presenter and Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan rightly predicted the number of wickets her husband would take. In an interaction with Mumbai Indians, Ganesan said, "I would want him to pick 5 wickets but I think he will pick 2 wickets in the match." Bumrah returned with 2 for 24 in 4 overs.

ALSO READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya get thumbs-up from Twitterati for 'spirit of cricket' act vs PBKS' KL Rahul

For the unversed, Sanjana and Bumrah got married in early 2021 and have travelled together for India's tour of the United Kingdom as well as during the second and final leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Sanjana's presence in the MI dugout has played its part for Bumrah, who is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 16 scalps following MI's win over PBKS.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to remain in the race for playoffs

Ever since the final leg started in the UAE, Bumrah has bowled tidy spells and remained among wickets for the defending champions. He has accounted for 10 scalps, out of 16, in the UAE leg and will look to carry on in a similar manner to help the five-time winners qualify for the playoffs.