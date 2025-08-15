Match-fixing bid in Abu Dhabi T10: Former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer banned by ICC. Who is he?

Former Sri Lankan domestic cricketer Saliya Saman has been handed a five-year ban from all forms of cricket after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of violating the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Saman was among eight individuals charged in September 2023 for breaches of the Code. His suspension has been backdated to 13 September 2023 — the date he was provisionally suspended — meaning he has already served two years of the sanction. The 39-year-old, who represented Sri Lanka in 101 first-class and 77 List A matches, faced charges linked to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. The offences involved attempts to corrupt matches in the tournament, which were thwarted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) under the ECB’s Code.

He was found guilty on three counts: 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4 of the Code. Article 2.1.1 says: “Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.” As per Article 2.1.3, Saman offered “a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.” Article 2.1.4 states: "Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1".

Who is Saliya Saman?

Saliya Saman has enjoyed a prolific domestic career, making his mark across all formats. In first-class cricket, he amassed 3,662 runs in 101 matches at an average of 27.95, scoring two centuries and 22 fifties, with a highest score of 129. In List A cricket, he added 898 runs in 77 games, with a best of 65, while in T20s he struck 673 runs at a brisk strike rate of 129.92, including two half-centuries and a top score of 78 not out.