Masters 2023: Viktor Hovland sets early pace as Tiger Woods toils at initial phase in Augusta

Norway's Viktor Hovland set the early pace at the 87th Masters on Thursday, reaching the turn at five-under par while five-time champion Tiger Woods toiled with three early bogeys.

Hovland got off to a flying start at Augusta National with an eagle on the par-5 second hole, where he followed up a brilliant iron shot with a 25-foot putt, and then the 25-year-old went three strokes clear of the field when he birdied the ninth.

Woods, playing in the same group as Hovland, made three bogeys in his opening seven holes but he recovered slightly with a birdie on the par-5 eighth, where he almost chipped in for an eagle.

Spain's Jon Rahm did eagle that hole with his outstanding approach shot leaving him with a five-foot eagle putt to take him to three-under through eight holes, two strokes behind Hovland.

The action got under way after former winners Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson provided the traditional ceremonial launch to the year's first major tournament.

Temperatures were rising throughout the morning towards the expected high of 87 degrees F and the skies were overcast. Conditions were dry although rain is forecast for later in the week and could impact the schedule.

American Kevin Na withdrew due to illness after playing the first nine holes at 4-over par 40 at Augusta National.

The 39-year-old South Korean-born American was is of 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League who qualified for the Masters.

LIV Golf is locked in bitter legal battles with the established PGA Tour.

This Masters is the first time that the top-ranked players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are in the same field at Augusta.

The PGA Tour has banned LIV players, with their US court fight set to begin early next year.

Just hours before the start, a tribunal in London ruled against LIV players in their dispute with the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

The arbitration panel ruled that the DP World Tour was entitled to sanction the players for appearing in LIV events without authorization.

The full impact of that decision will unfold in the coming weeks but players have insisted their focus this week is on the battle for the green jacket.

World number one Scottie Scheffler plays in the afternoon groupings as he looks to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters.

The American world number one is the bookmaker's favorite to slip into the famous green jacket when the four rounds are complete on Sunday evening.

Scheffler has been a model of consistency over the past 14 months, which has seen him win six PGA Tour titles, most recently at the Players Championship in March.

Only Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Woods have achieved successive victories at the Masters.

Last year's runner-up, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, is hoping to finally complete his career Grand Slam with a long-awaited Masters triumph.

