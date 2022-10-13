Massive blow to Kamalpreet Kaur as discus thrower banned for three years for using steroid

On Wednesday (October 12), discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur suffered a massive blow as the Tokyo 2020 star has been banned for three years for the use of steroids (for resorting to the prohibited substance stanozolol). Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) made the official announcement, resulting in the athlete's three-year ban which will be effective from March 29, 2022.

The 26-year-old Kamalpreet was handed a provisional suspension early this May after testing positive for the steroid. The banned substance was found in her sample by the AIU, at Patiala, on March 7. It is to be noted that stanozolol is classified as an anabolic steroid and is part of World Athletics' list of banned substances.

"The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022," the AIU revealed in a statement.

Earlier, the discus thrower Kamalpreet had rejected the anlysis of her B sample. "On 11 April 2022, the Athlete confirmed that she would not request the B Sample analysis or the A Sample and/or B Sample Laboratory Documentation Packages ("LDPs") unless she was assisted with the related costs," the AIU stated.

Kamalpreet couldn't provide any explanation on how she acquired the suppliment and was given a Notice of Charge on September 7 by the AIU. Eventually, the athlete admitted her violation. She did it within 20 days of receiving the notice, resulting in her ban being reduced by a year. The suspension is a huge dent to Kamalpreet's journey and it also signifies that all of her results on and since March 7, 2022 now stand null and void.

Kamalpreet rose to fame by virtue of her performance in the Tokyo Games, held last year. During the mega event, she made heads turn and finished sixth in her event. Prior to the event, she also achieved a historic feat of setting a national record of 65.06m. While she ticked all the boxes and was going strong in Tokyo Games, finishing second in the qualifiers, Kamalpreet missed out on a podium-finish in the final; ending at the sixth position with a best of 63.70. It was the third-best performance by an Indian in a field event at the Games.