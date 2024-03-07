Masked gang stabs two Brighton fans in Italy ahead of Europa League match

At least two fans of Brighton and Hove Albion have been stabbed in the Italian capital ahead of the English side's Europa League match against Roma, according to Italian media reports.

The two men, said to be in their 20s were stabbed shortly after midnight on Thursday (Mar 7) in the Monti neighbourhood by a group of between six and seven people wearing masks.

The Brighton fans had also their wallets and identity documents stolen by the attackers who inflicted stab wounds on their legs. The city police said the two men had been admitted to a hospital where they were reported to be "OK'.

Officers have said they are looking for the attackers but so far, none of them had been identified.

“We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are OK. We reiterate the advice of the club published on the pre-match info,” Darren Balkham, Brighton’s police liaison officer, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the build up to the match, Brighton had warned its contingent of travelling fans of crime in the Italian capital.

"Street crime, including pickpocketing can take place in Rome. Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance," read the advisory issued by the club.

The incident threatens to sour Brighton's first-ever European knockout match as they face last year's beaten finalists, Roma. Managed by Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton have emerged as one of the most entertaining teams on the European circuit.

Not the first incident

This is not the first instance when away fans have been physically assaulted in Italy during a European away match. In November last year, hooded attackers stabbed a Paris Saint-Germain supporter ahead of the French club's Champions League match against AC Milan.

According to the police statement, the unnamed French man was "seriously injured by two stab wounds in the leg" in Milan.

Similarly, supporters of Newcastle United and PSG clashed in the streets of Paris ahead of their UCL match in the same month. Prior to the match, videos going viral on social media showed the Magpies being targeted by PSG Ultra groups.

The Newcastle supporters gathered for pre-match drinks at the local bars and restaurants were targeted by the PSG faithful. One of the videos showed flares and chairs being thrown while shattered window glasses could be seen lying on the floor.

After the violence, Newcastle fans were encouraged to stick together and not loiter around the city aimlessly without other fans.