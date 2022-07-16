Maria Sharapova and fiance welcome their first baby, shares adorable photo

Congratulations are in order as the former world number one, Maria Sharapova, announced on Friday (July 15) that she has given birth to a baby boy. His name is Theodore, Sharapova revealed.

The five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova and the 42-year-old British businessman Alexander Gilkes announced their engagement in December 2020.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the tennis star wrote: "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for." In the post, she indicated in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1.

In April, the tennis star revealed that she was pregnant. When we talk about her illustrious career, she is among only 10 women, who completed their career Grand Slam by capturing all four major singles crowns at least once.

When she was 17-year-old, she won her first major title at Wimbledon in 2004. She then followed capturing the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Open crowns.

She also captured a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to American Serena Williams in the final.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.