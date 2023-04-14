'Many predict he could be the next best batsman after Kohli': Raja lauds Gill, reserves huge praise for him

Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life. After slamming a double ton in ODI cricket early this year, Gill scored his second Test hundred during India's home Tests versus Australia and is looking in good touch in IPL 2023 for the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Gill scored a 49-ball 67 -- his second fifty of the season -- in GT's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday (April 13). While many criticised his poor strike rate in the end overs and his inability to finish the run-chase, the right-hander is surely becoming a run-machine in all formats.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lavished huge praise on Gill as he agreed with the prediction that he could be the next best batsman after Virat Kohli in Indian cricket. On his Youtube channel, Raja said, “He has so much potential, he has so much time. He looks so naturally beautiful when he plays. When he drives, there's a curve on the shot. He has a lot of time to play his strokes. It doesn't matter if he scores on the off side, on side, hook or pull, it's just so beautiful and neat-and-clean. Many predict that he could be the next best batsman after Virat Kohli. He has touch, class, and elegance like Rohit Sharma. And his temperament is quite strong."

Ramiz further added, "From Tests, ODIs, and T20Is as well, he has tormented the bowlers. When you see him, it seems the time has stopped. At such a young age, he already has records. Sky is the limit for him."