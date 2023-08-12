Manchester United's latest signing Rasmus Hojlund out of season opener due to stress fracture: Ten Hag

Manchester United's big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait for his Old Trafford debut after being ruled out of their opening Premier League game, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday. The 20-year-old Danish striker, who was signed from Atalanta for a reported 72 million pounds ($91.33 million), is struggling with a stress fracture of the back.

"As we said previously, he had a small issue and he's not on the levels where our players are in this moment so we have to train him," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Monday's home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. "Prognosis is always difficult to say. We are confident, and we are positive."

The United manager said he was happy with the signing of Hojlund despite the club being linked with Harry Kane - who appears set to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

"First of all, we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," the Dutchman said. "He's (Kane) a great striker... It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely."

Defender Harry Maguire is likely to be available for United's Premier League opener, despite a reported deal being agreed with West Ham United for the out-of-favour defender.

When asked about Maguire's availability, Ten Hag said: "Of course (Maguire).

"(Tyrell) Malacia will take some time, same as Amad (Diallo) and Kobbie (Mainoo), they are impact injuries, all the others like (Dean) Henderson, (Rasmus) Hojlund, quite short notice, but it will take a few weeks," the Dutchman added, speaking about other injury problems within the squad.

Fred on his way to Fenerbahce

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Brazilian midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Fred, who has one year left on his United contract, is due to fly to Istanbul on Saturday for a medical.

British media reported that the Turkish side would pay a transfer fee of 15 million euros ($16.42 million).

"The Brazil international is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move," United added in their statement.

Fred joined the Old Trafford club in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk and has made 213 appearances, scoring 14 goals.