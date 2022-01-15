Manchester United vs Aston Villa live streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match in India

After their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup, Manchester United are once again set to face Aston Villa. The Red Devils will take on Steven Gerrard's men in the Premier League on Saturday. The match will be played at Villa's home ground - the Villa Park.

Interestingly, Steven Gerrard has strengthened Aston Villa's squad by bringing Philippe Coutinho to Villa Park on loan from Barcelona, and Lucas Digne to Villa Park permanently. As a backup option to Emiliano Martinez, Villa is also preparing to loan Robin Olsen.

Manchester United have not had the best of time under interim manager Ralph Rangnick and will be hoping to bounce back to enter the top four soon. United are currently placed seventh on the Premier League points table with just 31 points from 19 matches so far this season.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game:

Where is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will take place at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

What time does the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match begin?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa begins at 11:00 PM IS on Saturday (January 15).

How to watch live coverage of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on TV?

Star Sports Network owns the rights to the Premier League. Therefore, matches will be televised on the Star Sports network.

How to watch live coverage of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on the live streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar VIP will live stream the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League match. Fans must subscribe to Hotstar's VIP plan to watch the match live. Jio TV subscribers can also watch the matches live.