Manchester United to face arch-rivals Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia

United will take on traditional rivals Liverpool in 'The Match' Centenary Cup on July 12. Photograph:( AFP )
Manchester United on Thursday announced that they will face arch-rivals Liverpool FC in Thailand on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later as part of their pre-season plans in 2022.
The popular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host those matches.
"It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in south-east Asia and Australasia," said chief operating officer Collette Roche.
United are sixth in the Premier League on 50 points after 29 matches. They host Leicester City on Saturday.