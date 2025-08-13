/Manchester United are stuck in 'no man's land', says Marcus Rashford in a scathing assessment

Marcus Rashford has delivered a scathing verdict on Manchester United’s decline, saying the club has been stuck in “no man’s land” ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Speaking as both a United fan and player, the on-loan Barcelona forward said the team’s identity had been eroded by constant managerial changes and shifting strategies, which dismantled the foundations Ferguson had built and stalled any real progress. Rashford believes United will only return to genuine Premier League title contention if they commit to a clear, long-term vision.

Last season, United recorded their worst top-flight finish since relegation in 1973-74, ending up 15th. Ruben Amorim — who dropped Rashford before loaning him to Aston Villa and later Barcelona — is the club’s sixth permanent manager since Ferguson’s 2013 departure, the year of their last league triumph. Rashford was part of United’s academy during Ferguson’s tenure.

“Show me a successful team that just adapts,” Rashford told the Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards. “When Fergie was in charge, not only the principles for the first team, the whole academy set-up so you could pick players from 15 years and over – that’s a full generation. And they’d all understand the principles of playing the Man United way, right?

“You see it with any team that’s been successful over a period of time: they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to these principles or be able to add to these principles. Whereas at times I feel like United have just been … we’re hungry to win, so we’ll always try to adapt and to sign players that fit this system. But it’s reactionary."

“If your direction’s always changing, you can’t expect to be able to win the league. Yeah, you might win some cup tournaments, but it’s because you do have a good coach and you do have good players and you have match winners in your team – you’re not there by accident. This is what some people forget."

“So yeah, we’ve been way below where we deem United to be. But then if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do, especially over the last six months – what do you expect? People say we’ve been in a transition for years. To be in a transition, you have to start the transition. So it’s like the actual transition’s not started yet.”

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, no Manchester United manager has lasted three years in the job. Rashford suggested the club should take a cue from fierce rivals Liverpool, who broke a 30-year title drought under Jürgen Klopp in 2020. Klopp, appointed in October 2015, was backed through the rebuilding phase and delivered his first trophy in 2019.