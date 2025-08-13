/Here are the 6 players with most runs in career but no century. Only one active player in the list

Scoring a century is every batter’s dream, but some pile up impressive runs without ever getting there. These six players have amassed the most career runs without a single hundred — and only one of them is still active
The legendary Australian spinner has 4,172 runs to his name but has never scored a century in either format of the game. His highest score is 99 against New Zealand in 2001
Former Kenyan captain CO Obuya has amassed 3,786 runs to his name in 179 matches. His highest score is 98 (not out) against Australia during the 2011 ODI World Cup
Former Zimbabwean right-hand batter scored 3,316 runs in his playing career of 18 years. His highest score of 99 came against Pakistan in 2015
Scott Edwards, Tongan cricketer, who represented Netherlands has 3,313 runs to his name. His highest score is 99, which he made against Oman in 2024
Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has amassed 3,288 runs under his belt. His highest score is 77 runs (not out) against England in 2008
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is the only active player in the list. He has 2,997 runs to his name with highest score of 99 against India in 2013