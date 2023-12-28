Manchester City return to PL title race with comeback win over Everton

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on their return from the Club World Cup on Wednesday, moving five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's men, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, were in trouble when trailing 1-0 at Goodison Park, courtesy of a first-half strike from former City player Jack Harrison.

But Phil Foden fizzed a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 53rd minute and Julian Alvarez put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Bernardo Silva capped a brilliant second-half performance for the champions, taking advantage of an error from Pickford in the closing minutes.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's Noni Madueke scored a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace to lift spirits at Stamford Bridge after a miserable 2023 while Wolves hammered fast-sinking Brentford 4-1.

City, who had won just one of their previous six league games, are now back in fourth spot with a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who have 42 points.

Last season's runners-up, Arsenal, two points behind Liverpool, are in action against West Ham on Thursday.

"I remind them (of their abilities) every day," Guardiola told Amazon Prime. "We have standards to keep. That makes us have more responsibility so the standards cannot go down."