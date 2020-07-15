Man Utd forward Rashford becomes youngest recipient to receive Manchester honorary doctorate

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester because of his campaign on Wednesday. Rashford has led a campaign to help the poor needy children.

Brits across the country praised the player for his successful initiative for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

Manchester United's legendary coach Alex Ferguson and England's football great Bobby Charlton have received the honorary doctorate and the 22-year-old player will be the youngest to join the club.

"It's a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," Rashford told United's website.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we're heading in the right direction... that means a lot."

The star forward has also raised around 20 million pounds with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters later that he was proud of Rashford and described him as a "great person and human being".

"He cares about others so much more than himself. I'm very proud of him and hopefully he can keep his personality for the rest of his life and be himself," Solskjaer said.

(Inputs from Reuters)