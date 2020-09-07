Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for COVID-19

Premier League club Manchester City on Monday confirmed that two players – Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte – have tested positive for COVID-19. Both Mahrez and Laporte were tested positive for the dreaded virus upon arriving back in the United Kingdom from their vacation.

The Man City duo is asympotomatic and are observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19,” Man City said in a statement on Monday.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus. Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Ansu Fati makes history as Spain thump Ukraine

Both Mahrez and Laporte took to social media platform to thank the fans for their support and messages.

Mahrez tweeted in response to messages of support from City fans: "Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you."

And Laporte added: "Thanks everyone for your messages, everything is going as well as possible, I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon, take care of yourself."

ALSO READ: 'Emotional' Lionel Messi confirms he will stay at Barcelona

Man City start their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on September 21 against Wolves at the Molineux.

The Blues will be desperate to come back to winning ways after an underwhelming 2019-20 season where the club failed to win any major titles. The Pep Guardiola-managed side has added the likes of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres to their squad with the addition of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly likely as well.

