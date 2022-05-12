Man City's Kevin de Bruyne replicates 'Erling Haaland celebration' after memorable hat-trick vs Wolves - WATCH

Kevin de Bruyne breathed fire when Manchester City locked horns with Wolverhampton Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night (May 11). In a clash where the Cityzens ran through the hapless Wolves, by 5-1, de Bruyne ended with as many as four goals.

During his memorable outing versus the Wolves, the star midfielder dr Bruyne completed his hat-trick in only the 24th minute of the clash, at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. He scored another in the 60th minute before Raheem Stirling's 84th minute strike completed Man City's dominant win over the opposition (who only managed a single goal). After his hat-trick, the 30-year-old Belgium player also pulled off his soon-to-be-teammate Erling Halaand's trademark celebration.

Here's the video:

Despite scoring four goals, de Bruyne reckoned that it actually should've been five. "It’s just [a case of] whenever you get the opportunity, don’t hesitate,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian after the match. “I’m never afraid to shoot with the left; even if it doesn’t go in, it creates a problem for the opposition. If you miss you miss, it doesn’t matter, you make mistakes in the game and you go again. It should have been five, to be honest,” he added.

When questioned about his celebration, similar to Haaland, Kevin pointed out that he didn't really realise how it happened and it came naturally to him. “I didn’t even know,” he said in reference of the celebration. I just did it because I’d scored three," he asserted.

As for Halaand, it is now officially known that Borussia Dortmund striker is all set to join the Cityzens in the next season. After Man City triggered his release clause of 60 million Euros, all the personal terms between the two parties were agreed upon. Thus, another superstar striker is in line to join the marquee club.