Man admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during London derby

A London resident has admitted to assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale last month at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joseph Watts, of Dalston in Hackney, east London, appeared in front of the Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty of not only assaulting Ramsdale but also hurling projectiles on the pitch. 35-year-old Watts threw four coins on the pitch during the match.

The court, hearing the case also received a statement from Ramsdale's side. According to the statement, Ramsdale had to see a 'masseuse' as his back felt 'heavy', following the blow.

"I've never had someone enter the pitch and kick me, I don't think it's acceptable that I should be assaulted at work," he said.

What happened during the match?

Notably, after the London derby ended 2-0 in Arsenal's favour, Ramsdale could be seen celebrating in front of Tottenham forward Richarlison.

The hot-headed Brazilian was not amused by Ramsdale's celebration and went straight toward him.

Soon, an altercation ensued between the duo as the stewards had to step in to separate the players. After the melee, Ramsdale went near his goalpost, past the byline to grab his water bottle.

It was during this moment that Watts hopped the hoarding and landed a disgraceful kick in the back of Ramsdale. Arsenal's former captain Granit Xhaka saw Watts and pointed toward him but inaction by the stewards allowed him to flee the spot.

The incident was caught on camera and shared far and wide. Fans sympathised with Ramsdale and demanded the authorities ban the accused for life from every Premier League stadium.

Ramsdale, in the aftermath of the attack, said, "Spurs fans were giving me some crack second half, and I gave them some back. The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way. But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back.”

“That’s what happened, and it’s a shame because it is just a game of football at the end of the day."

WATCH: Moment Tottenham fan attacked Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale following Arsenal's 2-0 derby win at Spurs. pic.twitter.com/rVFfqYDcMh — Nigeria Today (@NigeriasToday) January 16, 2023 ×

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) in the aftermath of the incident, said strict action will be taken against the perpetrator. However, the association is yet to release a statement after Watts pleaded guilty.

