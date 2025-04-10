Lyon vs Manchester United, 2024-25 Europa League quarterfinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Manchester United are all set to take on Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal as the two face for a place in the semifinal. After a tough Premier League campaign, United's only hope to qualify for Europe next season will be winning the Europa League. Ahead of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg contest between Lyon and Manchester United, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Lyon vs Manchester United Live Streaming)

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app on a paid subscription and free on JioTV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match on TV in India?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match in USA?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Paramount+ app and website but won't be telecasted on any network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match in Australia?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Stan Sport app and website but won't be telecasted on Stan Sport network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match in UK?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app and website and on TNT 1 channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

What time will the Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match?

The Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League quarterfinal match will start at 8:00 PM CET (12:30 AM IST) on Thursday (April 10).

Lyon vs Manchester United Probable Starting XI

Lyon predicted lineup vs Manchester United: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Matic; Cherki, Tolisso, Almada; Mikautadze.

Manchester United predicted lineup vs Lyon: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.