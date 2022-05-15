Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to bounce back from defeats as they face each other in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Sunday.

Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Stats

The Brabourne Stadium has been an extremely high-scoring venue with the team batting first scoring 200 runs in the last three matches. In all the three matches, the team batting first was able to clinch the victory. Overall, this venue has seen seven 200-plus totals in the tournament.

Also read | India create history, clinch maiden Thomas Cup title after thrashing Indonesia

When it comes to player battles, Jason Holder will be looking to continue his brilliant record against Sanju Samson who has lost his wicket three to the West Indies all-rounder. On the other hand, both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Quinton De Kock six times in the IPL.

Trivia

Although the batting has excelled for RR, the fast bowlers have taken only 37 wickets in the tournament till now – the lowest by any team. For LSG, the story is a bit different as their fast bowlers have taken 51 wickets with the best economy rate (8.11) in the competition.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Also read | In pics-All you need to know about two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds

Complete squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal