LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Check playing XI & full squad details for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2023. They missed their key players as both sides, batting and bowling, crumbled during the game. They gave 203 runs away with the ball but scored only 131/8. Abdul Samad was the top scorer for SRH with 32 runs. However, SRH has hopes for the upcoming match against LSG due to the availability of South African players.