LSG vs SRH IPL 2023: Check playing XI & full squad details for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
In the tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Surisers Hyderabad will square off with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Check playing XI & full squad details here.
In the tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off with Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2023. They missed their key players as both sides, batting and bowling, crumbled during the game. They gave 203 runs away with the ball but scored only 131/8. Abdul Samad was the top scorer for SRH with 32 runs. However, SRH has hopes for the upcoming match against LSG due to the availability of South African players.
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants (SRH vs LSG), including match details, playing XI, and live-streaming information.
SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match details
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 10 of IPL 2023
Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 probable playing XI
Here's the list of eleven players who might play for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the tenth match of IPL 2023.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (C), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 full squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul (c), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock (wk), K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh
SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 live streaming
JioCinema will live telecast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants for free. On the other hand, the Star Sports network will televise the SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match live on TV.