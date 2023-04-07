LSG vs SRH head to head: IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI, overall stats & live
Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the tenth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will be thrilling as the two teams have not crossed paths more than once. LSG and SRH squared off in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 12 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad did not start great in IPL 2023 after losing to Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals in their opening match by 50 runs. However, they lost a hard-fought battle with Chennai Super Kings. Both teams will seek to get back on track with the upcoming game.
Here's everything you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's head-to-head record in IPL, probable playing XI in the upcoming match, overall stats and more.
LSG vs SRH match details
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 10 of IPL 2023
Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG vs SRH head to head
Matches played: 1
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 12 runs (IPL 2022)
LSG vs SRH live streaming
JioCinema will live telecast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants for free. On the other hand, the Star Sports network will televise the SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 match live on TV.
LSG vs SRH probable playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (C), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik