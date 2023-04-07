LSG vs SRH head to head: IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI, overall stats & live

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the tenth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will be thrilling as the two teams have not crossed paths more than once. LSG and SRH squared off in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 12 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad did not start great in IPL 2023 after losing to Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals in their opening match by 50 runs. However, they lost a hard-fought battle with Chennai Super Kings. Both teams will seek to get back on track with the upcoming game.