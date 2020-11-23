Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to start training after negative COVID-19 test: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s talismanic forward Mohamed Salah can return back to training after testing negative for COVID-19, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. Salah missed Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League after contracting the coronavirus but has now tested negative.

Salah had tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Egypt last week. Klopp said that Salah has tested negative and can re-join the training group as Liverpool gear up for gruelling fixtures in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and other competitions. He further said that there are two more tests lined-up for the next two days.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Klopp wants five subs rule ahead of busy Christmas schedule

Salah can train with us: Jurgen Klopp

“That’s what I’ve heard, a negative,” Klopp said. “I think from now he is pretty normal in all the testing. On Monday, we have UEFA testing and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

“He can train with us. There are two tests in the next two days so he will be tested.”

Despite enjoying a sensational run of form, Liverpool continue to suffer injuries, like many other clubs around the world, as Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita had sustained a hamstring injury against Leicester, joining the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the sidelines. Keita was withdrawn after 53 minutes and replaced by Neco Williams.

ALSO READ: Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records, 10-man Arsenal hold Leeds

“He (Keita) felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch,” Klopp said.

Liverpool will next take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before locking horns with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool defeated Leicester City 3-0 to second in the Premier League 2020-21 standings, equal with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

