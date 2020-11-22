Premier League: Klopp wants five subs rule ahead of busy Christmas schedule

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a congested schedule in the Premier League which has led to string injuries in players due to which Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp repeated his call for the league to rethink its decision to stick with a maximum of three substitutes per game instead of five.

Even though top leagues in Europe chose to use the option of five substitutes per game in a season truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League opted to use only three.

Liverpool have been plagued by a number of injuries. They lost star players due to pandemic.

"Thank god we had the managers' meeting and if we would have voted that day, it would have been 15-5 in favour of five subs," Klopp told reporters.

"We couldn't vote, as managers aren't allowed to do that, but it has gone from 11-9 in favour of three subs to 15-5 in favour of five. Now, hopefully, those making the decisions can make the next steps."

The English Football League (EFL) has allowed the clubs to make five substitutions in matches. However, a change in the Premier League needs the support of 14 teams to vote in favour before it can be implemented.

"We need to make changes with the subs, we need to talk about the fixture list," Klopp added. "In Christmas, we will again play twice in less than 48 hours and we'll have this discussion again.

"Everyone will look at me (and say) 'Oh, he is talking again about all this stuff'. But at Christmas from a physical point of view, it is possible what we do, but really dangerous and over the season it's the same."