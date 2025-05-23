Arne Slot said Trent Alexander-Arnold "deserves" to be part of Liverpool's title celebrations despite revealing he was unhappy with the defender's performances in training at the start of the season.

The England international announced his decision to quit his boyhood club earlier this month and is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

He was booed by Liverpool fans when he came on as a second-half substitute in last week's 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield and did not play in the 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Monday.

Liverpool, who wrapped up the Premier League title last month with four games to spare, will be presented with the trophy after Sunday's game against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Slot was asked by reporters on Friday whether he had concerns that the celebrations would be overshadowed by a negative reaction to Alexander-Arnold.

He said he had yet to make a decision on the extent of the right-back's involvement.

"I haven't decided on that one yet, but I think this should be a day that everybody is going to enjoy," Slot said.

"It's been 35 years, everybody is waiting for this moment."

Liverpool lifted the 2020 Premier League trophy behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

Slot, in his first season at Anfield, said celebrations after Liverpool sealed the title against Tottenham were special.

"I'm hoping that we can add a moment like this to it, and I think everybody that's in this stadium deserves to be there, the fans, the staff, but also the players," he said.

“One of my players is Trent, so he definitely deserves to be there as well because he's been part of an incredibly successful season and an incredibly successful (few) years at this club.”

‘Not happy’

While Slot hopes Alexander-Arnold gets a fond farewell from fans, the Dutchman was critical about the right-back's efforts in training during his early weeks as Liverpool manager.

"He's going to leave either way, so maybe it's already a first gift I can give Xabi (Alonso, expected to be the new Real Madrid manager)," he said. "But I wasn't completely happy with every single minute how he was on the training ground. So, in my opinion, in certain moments he could do a bit more, to say it mildly.

"I said to him, 'You are a much better defender than everybody tells you, but unfortunately, you don't show it all the time. '"

Slot said he told Alexander-Arnold, 26, that if he was focused, there were not many players that could go past him because he is "fast, he's agile, he has a great mentality".

"It's about showing it every single game, because in this world we are judged not only on the 34 games we do well, we are mainly judged on the four games that we don't do so well," he said.

