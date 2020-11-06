Liverpool are the favourites to win Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will take on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as the action in Premier League 2020-21 season continues. Ahead of arguably the biggest match in the Premier League in the recent years, Pep Guardiola said that it’s always nice to play against strongest teams while adding playing against a team like Liverpool help Man City in improving their quality and level.

However, Guardiola gave a cheeky reference to the US Elections 2020 as he ruled out Sergio Aguero of the clash against Liverpool. Pep said that like US Presidential Elections, all votes must count and there are plenty of games left to play in the season.

Aguero not ready yet: Pep Guardiola

“Sergio Aguero is not ready. Not yet. It’s an important game, but as the US Presidential Election, all the votes must count. There's a lot of games to play,” Pep said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s always nice to play against the strongest teams possible. Last year Liverpool were stronger. They have been an exceptional team for a long time, with an exceptional manager. It is nice to face them to improve our level. We know how good we need to be to beat them,” the Spaniard added.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Thiago to miss Manchester City match, confirms Jurgen Klopp

When asked whether he has thought about any tactical changes keeping Liverpool in mind, Pep said that the players are training as usual. While there are certain ideas on the table, the coaching staff will decide what is most comfortable for all the players.

“We are training as usual. There are some ideas on the table but we’ll decide what is most comfortable for the players. We are going to do our best, knowing the quality of the players and try to impose our game,” Pep said.

Last season, Liverpool dethroned Man City in the Premier League standings as the Reds ended Man City’s two-season reign as Premier League champions.

Liverpool biggest favourite for Premier League: Pep Guardiola

"When you play against teams like Liverpool you always have moments where you have to suffer. We’ll try to use it to our strengths as much as possible. We have played each other many times. There will be up and down moments. We need to take our chances and be clinical,” Pep said.

“Liverpool are the biggest favourite (for the title), but with what happened with the pandemic this season will be different. There are a lot of top teams. It will be important to arrive in the last five or ten games fighting for the title. Hopefully we will be there,” he added.