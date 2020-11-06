Liverpool's Thiago to miss Manchester City match, confirms Jurgen Klopp

With Premier League lining up arguably the biggest match of the 2020-21 season so far in Manchester City versus Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the hype and build-up to the enticing encounter have already started to tickle some nerves of the fans.

While the matches between Manchester City and Liverpool have turned out to be a tremendous spectacle for football lovers, be it in the Premier League or cup competitions, the rivalry between the two top English sides have touched new heights.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp said that the encounter is not a decider for the Premier League trophy as it is being played early in the season while adding that it is nothing compared to the clashes that took place in 2019 or 2018.

Man City hold an advantage in the last five head-to-head matches (in all competition), with the Blues winning three and the Reds winning just one while the other game ended in a draw.

Liverpool vs Man City not a title decider: Jurgen Klopp

"It looks like even you think it's not a decider! A very difficult game for both teams at a high level. Early in the season, nothing compared to last year or year before. Everything is different. We need to get through an intense period,” Klopp said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I enjoy preparing for these games but it does not make it easier. Man City one of the toughest places to go in the world,” he added.

Liverpool have been dealt with some huge blows after key defender Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for several months due to ACL injury. The likes of Fabinho and Joel Matip have also suffered blows while missing matches for the Reds.

"We have much more offensive players [than front three], thank God. Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino...all really good. Only area we have that amount of players unfortunately not. Great Diogo could settle so quick, makes it easier. I love the way he's played and contributed."

Thiago to miss Man City clash: Jurgen Klopp

On Thiago, Klopp said the Spanish midfielder is yet to be fully fit and will miss the clash against Manchester City.

“No. Thiago is probably not ready to return. There was no surgery needed but it's still an injury and with that kind of injury you have to look day to day,” Klopp revealed.

“We just have to line up the fittest players and get through an intense period as best we can. I enjoy these kind of games, the preparation, but it doesn't make it any easier,” he added.