Ole out? Manchester United approach Mauricio Pochettino about becoming next manager

Premier League club Manchester United have approached Mauricio Pochettino in a bid to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a series of disappointing results in Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Man United have contacted Pochettino’s representative. In December 2019, it was reported that Pochettino wanted to take the charge at Old Trafford and reportedly, his opinion on the move hasn’t changed.

The report states that Manchester United hierarchy are backing Solskjaer to turn things around while being reluctant to part ways with the former Red Devils forward so early in the campaign. However, things could drastically change if United lose against Everton on Saturday as they could end up being 17th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have lost three of their six league games already this season and have not suffered defeats in four of their first seven league matches since 1989-90.

After United’s 2-1 defeat in Istanbul, Solskjaer was asked whether he could be sacked soon as he said: "I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it's early on and opinions are out there all the time. You've got to stay strong.

"I'm employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff."

Whereas Pochettino, who made an appearance on Monday Night Football, said he is ready to be involved in the game. "I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game," Pochettino said. "It's not stressing when you are working, it does not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete.

"I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it's difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That's reality."

