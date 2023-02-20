Lionel Messi's last-minute free-kick helps PSG beat Lille 4-3, coach Galtier rues schedule for Neymar's injury

Lionel Messi returned to doing what he does best during the Ligue 1 fixture between Paris Saint Germain and Lille on Sunday. Messi slammed a superb free-kick in injury time to hand his team a close 4-3 win at home. However, not only Messi’s free-kick made headlines, his team forward Neymar’s ‘horrific’ looking ankle injury in the second half had everyone talking too. Following the match, PSG in a statement revealed that Neymar suffered a sprained ankle and a new ligament assessment will be carried out in the next 48 hours.



"Neymar suffered a sprained ankle during the game against Lille and underwent an MRI scan today. It did not reveal any fracture," PSG said in a statement. "A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours."

Meanwhile, Neymar and injuries go hand in hand. During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, Neymar suffered a sprained ankle during Brazil’s first group game and missed the complete group stage before returning during the knockouts. Even in the past, the star Brazilian suffered metatarsal fractures before PSG's last-16 tie against Real Madrid in 2019 and against Manchester United the following year.

This time, the 31-year-old, who scored PSG’s second goal during their coming-from-behind win on Sunday, was stretched off the pitch colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre.

Speaking on the same, PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier didn’t blame bad luck for Neymar’s injury but instead put his fingers on PSG’s scheduling for the same. As leaders PSG next face Marseille in Ligue 1, they have Bayern Munich waiting for them in the Champions League clash right after against whom they aim to overcome the 0-1 deficit.

During an interaction with the media after the match, coach Galtier said, "This is not bad luck. There are always reasons for injuries - the schedule, the sequence of games. It is never random. He is being examined to know the severity of his sprain.

"Of course, it complicates things and that's the way it is. We have to keep our heads down. We're going to do it again, but with a victory. That is more pleasant," he told reporters as quoted by Reuters.

Messi's magic puts PSG ahead

Lionel Messi made his presence felt during Sunday’s match but kept his best for the last. As the home team was trailing 2-3 at one stage during the second half, returning Kylian Mbappe scored his brace in the 87th minute, equalizing 3-3. Come the injury time, recently-crowned World Cup winner Messi hit an almost perfect free-kick to hand his team the much-needed win in the 95th minute that took them five points clear of second-placed Marseille.

.Here you can watch Messi's free-kick -