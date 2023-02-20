PL: Spurs calls on social media giants to punish those who racially abused Son Heung-min

South Korea captain Son Heung-Min emerged from the bench in the second half to net Spurs' second goal in the 2-0 win in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during today's match, which has been reported by the club," Tottenham said on the club's official Twitter feed on Sunday night. "We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the Club. We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action. pic.twitter.com/afKtG6YNt3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 19, 2023 ×

The Football Association echoed the club's call for action.

ALSO READ: Injured Jasprit Bumrah targets IPL 2023 for return amid pending clearance from NCA

"We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening," an FA spokesperson replied to Tottenham's tweet. "This has no place in our game and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it."

In June 2022, a group of 12 men who had been arrested for racially abusing Son on Twitter were given community service punishments and wrote apologies to the Tottenham forward.

Tottenham club officials had complained of "abhorrent racist abuse" on social media after the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021.

"Another match day and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players," said a Spurs statement at the time.

"This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward."