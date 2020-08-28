Lionel Messi to Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict

A lot has been said and written about the ongoing transfer saga involving Lionel Messi but nothing concrete has come out officially either from Messi’s entourage or Barcelona. Messi, earlier this week, made a formal to request to Barcelona to allow him to leave after spending close to two decades with the Catalan club.

Since then a plethora of clubs have been linked to the Argentine maestro including Premier League champions Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp on Friday clarified the club’s stance on Messi’s transfer while admitting the Reds have “no chance” of signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner while adding that the addition of the Barcelona megastar would be a great addition to the English top-flight.

"Interest? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of Man City as they lifted their first English title sincle 1990. Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s title defense would be under threat if Messi joins the blue side of Manchester.

"It would obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them," Klopp said.

"For the Premier League it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost.

"Good player to be honest! It would be interesting to see as well. Messi has never played in another league, other than Spain.

"Actually, I would like to see it but I'm not sure I will."

Messi has been strongly linked with Man City and reportedly the Argentine has spoken to manager Pep Guardiola and his best friend Sergio Aguero regarding a move to Manchester. However, there are many contractual complications linked to Messi and they have to resolved before this deal could go through.

