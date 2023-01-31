Lionel Messi reveals his Instagram account was blocked after World Cup victory

Lionel Messi has revealed that his Instagram account was 'blocked' after receiving 'a million messages', following Argentina's World Cup victory in December last year.

"My Instagram was blocked for a few days because of the amount of messages I received after winning the World Cup," Messi told Urbana Play in an interview.

The Argentine superstar also disclosed that he ran the Instagram account on his own, without the help of 'any company' or a third person to manage the posts.

After La Albiceleste won the World Cup trophy, Messi broke the internet, specifically Instagram with his posts.

Messi's first celebratory Instagram post after the World Cup triumph became the most-liked social media post of all time.

The previous record was held by TikToker Bella Poarch who had posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B's ‘M to the B’ and amassed 60.3 million likes.

However, as of the last update, Messi's post had beaten Poarch's record by garnering over 75 million likes and two million comments.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it," read the post.

"Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA!!!!! we are seeing each other very soon," it added.

Apart from the most-liked post, the Argentine maestro broke another record when he became the second person to reach the 400 million followers mark on the Meta-owned platform behind his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi was instrumental in taking Argentina to the victory shores in Qatar. The WC win ended a 35-year-old trophy drought for the country which last witnessed the legendary Maradona lift it in 1986.

Messi won the Golden Ball and Silver Boot award in the tournament as Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final.

(With inputs from agencies)