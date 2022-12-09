Lionel Messi is happy at PSG, likely to extend his stay, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
There have been enough rumours doing the rounds in relation to Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-German. While the majority of it claims that Messi could return to his former club, Barcelona – with the club president Joan Laporta even suggesting the same in the past; it is now learnt that Messi is happy staying at PSG and could well extend his contract for another year in January 2023. Speaking to PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Sky Sports reported that Messi’s future lies in Paris with Nasser also supporting the statement.
When asked about him in a brief discussion, Nasser said, “He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club.”
"So what we agreed together — that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him — are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."
Argentina star player Lionel Messi joined League 1 side PSG from FC Barcelona on a two-year contract in 2021 after spending 21 years at Camp Nou. Although Messi’s transfer details were not disclosed, he is believed to be earning $41 million per year at PSG. Last year wasn’t his best in terms of scoring goals as he managed just 14 goals in 34 matches across competitions; he, however, won the League title with PSG last season. Even this year, PSG is sitting in the top spot with 41 points in 15 games.
Currently playing for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi is among the goals — having scored thrice so far in four games with one assist to his name. Messi’s Argentina will face the Netherlands in the second quarterfinal clash on Saturday, December 10 at the Lusail Stadium.