Lionel Messi is happy at PSG, likely to extend his stay, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

There have been enough rumours doing the rounds in relation to Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-German. While the majority of it claims that Messi could return to his former club, Barcelona – with the club president Joan Laporta even suggesting the same in the past; it is now learnt that Messi is happy staying at PSG and could well extend his contract for another year in January 2023. Speaking to PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Sky Sports reported that Messi’s future lies in Paris with Nasser also supporting the statement.

When asked about him in a brief discussion, Nasser said, “He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club.”

"So what we agreed together — that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him — are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Argentina star player Lionel Messi joined League 1 side PSG from FC Barcelona on a two-year contract in 2021 after spending 21 years at Camp Nou. Although Messi’s transfer details were not disclosed, he is believed to be earning $41 million per year at PSG. Last year wasn’t his best in terms of scoring goals as he managed just 14 goals in 34 matches across competitions; he, however, won the League title with PSG last season. Even this year, PSG is sitting in the top spot with 41 points in 15 games.