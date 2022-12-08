FIFA World Cup 2022: Full-back Alex Sandro remains doubtful for quarterfinal clash, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil could be without the services of full-back Alex Sandro in their quarterfinal match against Croatia on Friday, December 9th, head coach Tite has said. The five-time winners are already struggling to play their best XI as a few of their first-team players are down and out due to injuries. With players like Gabriel Jesus and Alex Tellas already out of the tournament, the injury scare to another full-back Alex Sandro will only pile up worries for the coach.

Much like Neymar, Sandro also suffered discomfort during Brazil’s first group game against Serbia. While Neymar, who sustained an ankle injury, returned to the playing XI during the match against South Korea, Sandro is still on the bench getting recovered from the muscle pain he felt in his left hip.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil coach Tite said looking at Sandro’s current situation, he doesn’t look like starting on Friday.

"All indications are towards (Alex Sandro) not participating (in the match against Croatia)," Tite told media. "He has a different injury (than the ankle injury Neymar and Danilo suffered). He still needs to push a little harder; I have to see with the medical and physical department. It will depend on this afternoon."

In absence of Alex Tellas and with Sandro also out, Danilo started on the left flank position against South Korea – a contest Brazil won handsomely by 4-1. However, if the situation remains the same Danilo will begin in the same position against Croatia while centre-back Eder Militao is likely to play as a right-back.

Speaking on this change in role, Danilo said, “I hope (Alex Sandro) can train well and be available. I'm healthy and I'm comfortable playing in all three defensive positions. I believe that I’ll make the transition soon to centre-back because I feel very comfortable playing there at Juventus."