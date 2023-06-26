A look at Lionel Messi's 36th birthday celebration

Lionel Messi celebrated his 36th birthday in a memorable way. On Saturday, the World Cup-winning player featured in a game for his Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys. It was played to honour his teammate Maxi Rodriguez’s last international game. Before the match, the crowd at Rosario Stadium welcomed Messi at his home ground in a grand way. And the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner didn’t disappoint the audience and took a stunning free-kick to open the scoring. It was an emotional return for number 10, as Messi had started his career with Newell's.

The Rosario crowd even sang Messi the happy birthday song and the superstar said that it felt special to spend a birthday in Rosario. For the unversed, this is the city where Messi lived as a child before joining Barcelona’s soccer academy in his teenage years. Lionel Messi is back in his hometown Rosario and the whole stadium sang happy birthday. _



@SC_ESPN pic.twitter.com/a55hx6CF3o — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 24, 2023

Messi, who led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in December last year, is all set to join his new club MLS. The 36-year-old spoke to Argentinian Public Television and said that he’s very excited about his new journey. “There will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami), I am very excited,” said Lionel Messi.

Messi participated in Maxi Rodríguez’s farewell party

The number 10 also participated in former teammates Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Roman Riquelme’s farewell party. Both have played for Argentina XI. “It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at Riquelme’s] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in ‘La Bombonera’,” said Messi