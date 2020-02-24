Ligue 1: PSG manage win against Bordeaux despite Neymar's red card

Paris Saint Germain narrowly beat Bordeaux after a seven-goal thriller on Sunday. Despite Neymar Jr's red card, the Parisian side managed to beat Bordeaux 4-3 at Parc des Princes.

Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo hit the first goal on 18th minute giving the visiting side an edge over the hosts, but Edinson Cavani's goal in 25th goal equalised for the Parisian side. Cavani's goal was PSG's 200th goal. The first half ended with 2-2 scoreline after Marquinhos and Pablo scored during the injury time.

In the second half, Marquinhos scored his second goal on 63rd minute (3-2) and he was followed by another goal by Kylian Mbappe in the 69th minute (4-2). Bordeaux's Ruben Pardo scored the final goal for the team in the 83rd minute (4-3).

Marquinhos' brace, Cavani's 200th PSG goal and a goal by Kylian Mbappe put the Paris Saint Germain on 65 points from 26 games but they lost captain Thiago Silva to a muscle injury and Neymar picked up a straight red card for a late challenge in stoppage time.

The capital side remains Ligue 1 table-toppers, the gap with the second-placed Marseille increased to 13 points after they (Marseille) lost 3-1 to Nantes on Saturday.

PSG continues to fumble after their loss against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League.