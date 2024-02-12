Lightning kills footballer in Indonesia during game, shocking video shows moment it happened
Local media reported that the player was still breathing after being struck and was rushed to a local hospital
Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.
A footballer was hit by lightning during a match in Indonesia and the shocking moment was captured on on-field cameras.
The video showed the moment lightning hit the player, identified in reports as Septain Raharja from Subang. The 35-year-old collapsed on the group, with his teammates seen frantically rushing towards him.
The incident happened on Saturday during a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at the Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java.
Local media PRFM News reported that he was still breathing after being struck and was rushed to a local hospital but died soon afterwards.
This is reported to be the second such case of an Indonesian footballer being struck by lightning in the last 12 months.
In 2023, a young football player in Bojonegoro, East Java was struck by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup and suffered a cardiac arrest.
As per reports, he was rushed to the Ibnu Sina Hospital in Bojonegoro for medical treatment and was successfully revived after medical assistance. He reportedly regained consciousness after around 20 minutes.