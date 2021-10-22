Lewis Hamilton: 'Social media hate and bullying is growing, we need to protect the youth'

Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton expressed his thoughts on bullying and hate and opened up on learning Karate as a young boy to defend himself.

"So many people are going through in different ways. And after social media the hate and bullying is growing we need to protect the youth," said Hamilton in an interview with CNN.

"I am a fighter and I always wanted to fight back when I was being bullied in my childhood by bigger kids. I was too weak back then, for example, I went and did Karate because I wanted to channelise my aggression and learn to protect myself and anyone around me," said Hamilton.

The seven-times Formula One world champion further said, "And then I put my skills in racing. When I was on the racing track and if someone told names to me or my parent, I just go out there and beat. It's a good feeling."

Previously also, Hamilton spoke about the mental scars left by the abuse he suffered. In 2020, he wrote on his Instagram, "Vivid memories of the challenges I faced when I was a kid, as I’m sure many of you who have experienced racism or some sort of discrimination have faced."

"I have spoken so little about my personal experiences because I was taught to keep it in, don’t show weakness, kill them with love and beat them on the track. But when it was away from the track, I was bullied, beaten and the only way I could fight this was to learn to defend myself, so I went to karate. The negative psychological effects cannot be measured," he added.