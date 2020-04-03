Learn from Sachin Tendulkar's discipline to combat anything in life: Brian Lara's classic message to aware people of COVID-19

The debate surrounding who was the better player between West Indies legend Brian Lara and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar still continues to be the topic of discussion among ardent cricket lovers. However, Lara may have just put an end to all the debate with his latest post on social media platform Instagram as the southpaw shared a video clip of Tendulkar’s classic knock of 242 not-out against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2004.

Lara cited Tendulkar’s discipline to bat in tough conditions as he urged everyone to be disciplined in life and follow the guidelines provided by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Windies captain said that everyone can learn the discipline to combat anything in life by watching Tendulkar’s performance against Australia in the Sydney Test.

“@sachintendulkar Not was but IS one of the Greatest to have played our glorious game. We can all learn the discipline needed to COMBAT anything in life from this performance 241 not out vs Australia. #playsafe #backagainstwall,” Lara captioned the video.

Tendulkar had stitched a memorable partnership with VVS Laxman as the Master Blaster went on to score a gritty 241 not-out whereas Laxman scored 178 against a world-class Aussie bowling attack to help India post a mammoth target of 705-7 (dec).

At that time, the Aussie bowling attack had the likes of Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee, Nathan Bracken, Stuart McGill, among others. However, Tendulkar survived the initial scare due to his sheer determination and grit while going on to score a splendid double ton.

While some will still continue to debate on who was the better batsman between Lara and Tendulkar, everyone should take the main lesson out of Lara’s post and follow the advisory by the health ministry to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.