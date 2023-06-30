Lausanne Diamond League: When and where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be back in action on June 30 as he will take part in the Diamond League at Lausanne. After recovering from an injury, Neeraj returned to action during the start of the Diamond League season, in Doha, on May 05 and ended at the first spot. Thus, he will look to maintain the momentum and defend his title in Lausanne after a top finish last year.

Talking about Neeraj's comeback in the Diamond League in Doha, he returned with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67 metres to gain the top spot. Thus, he will once again be aiming for a podium finish. After the event in Doha, he was sidelined for a month, missing the FBK Games on June 04, but has thankfully recovered in time for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League.

Apart from Neeraj, Diamond League podium finisher, Murali Sreeshankar, will also be part of the action in the long jump event.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's event:

When and where will Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne be held?

Indian star Neeraj's event at the Diamond League Lausanne will be on June 30, Friday and take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When will Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event at the Diamon League Lausanne kickoff?

Neeraj's javelin throw event at the Diamond League will commence at 8 PM local time and 11:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne?

Neeraj's event at the Diamond League Lausanne will be telecasted on the Sports18 network in India. The JioCinema app and website will provide live streaming in India.