/Lanka Premier League 2026 | Vijay Shankar set to become third Indian cricketer to play in tournament

Former India cricketer Vijay Shankar, days after announcing his retirement from Indian domestic cricket and the IPL, has found a new chapter in franchise cricket by signing for Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. The former India all-rounder will make his debut in Sri Lanka’s premier T20 competition after being unveiled as one of the marquee overseas signings ahead of the June 1 player draft. The 35-year-old had recently confirmed he was stepping away from India’s domestic circuit and the IPL to “pursue new opportunities” and “play more cricket.” Kandy Royals have also added stars like Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews ahead of the tournament scheduled from July 17 to August 8.

Which Indian cricketers have played in LPL in the past?

Vijay Shankar’s move is attracting attention because of his recent retirement announcement, he is not the first Indian cricketer to feature in the Lanka Premier League. Over the years, several former Indian players have explored opportunities in overseas franchise leagues after stepping away from BCCI. Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel have played in the LPL in the past as well.

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Mr. Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group – the official rights holder of the LPL , said: “ The Lanka Premier League continues to attract top talent from leading cricketing nations, which reflects the league’s growing stature in the global T20 ecosystem. With players like Vijay Shankar, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, and several leading Sri Lankan stars featuring this season, the LPL is evolving into a strong platform for high-quality cricket and international competition. Our focus remains on strengthening the league’s presence across South Asia while delivering a world-class experience for players and fans alike.”

Vijay Shankar's India and IPL time