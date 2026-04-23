/Lamine Yamal out for remainder of season but likely to be fit for World Cup

In a massive blow to La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s quest for another league title, their star winger Lamine Yamal has picked up a hamstring injury and is out for the remainder of the season. However, the good news (for Spain) is that he is expected to be fit in time for the FIFA World Cup in North America, starting June 11.

"Tests have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg," Barcelona said. "The player will undergo conservative treatment. Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be available for the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19 this year."

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Spain will open their WC campaign (in Group H) against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia six days later on June 21 and finishing their pool game against former two-time winners, Uruguay, on June 27.



Meanwhile, Yamal suffered the injury in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Wednesday (Apr 22). Yamal clinched the winner against Celta Vigo from the penalty spot, but the celebration was short-lived. After beating Ionut Radu with a clinical low strike, the teenager immediately clutched his left hamstring, prompting medical staff to rush the pitch. His teammates, however, continued to celebrate, with Barcelona replacing him with Roony Bardghji.

At the end, the result saw Barcelona move nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with six matches remaining, including an El Clásico on May 10.