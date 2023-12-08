Lalhmingliana Khawlhring: The Indian footballer lost both hands when young, but that's not stopping him

Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and Sunil Chhetri have been setting up examples for the new generation of sports stars in India with their eye-catching displays on the field and track. Inspiration is a key matrix in their rise as they continue to work hard, however, these inspirations could often come from different corners of society and nation.

Lalhmingliana Khawlhring (nicknamed Hmingtea), 19, a college student is inspiring a state and the young generation of Mizoram football through his heart-touching story.

Lalhmingliana’s inspiring journey

Lalhmingliana, born in Aizwal, the capital of the Northeast Indian state of Mizoram, is a physically challenged footballer who has overcome a host of problems. Lalhmingliana, who plays football for Government Hrangbana College is differently abled, having lost both his hands from the elbow down in a freak accident in 2016.

However, that has not stopped him from working his magic on the field as continues to set up an example for society.

Lalhmingliana, who also captains the Government Hrangbana College side, scored in the final of the Mizoram U21 Championship on 3 Nov 2023 after his side overcame the challenge of Pachhunga University College. He scored two goals in the final in a remarkable 7-0 win to clinch the championship for his side.

The teenager could now be the next gem that needs attention from the rest of the nation. Recently, during the Asian Para Games India clinch 111 medals with eye-catching displays by Ankur Dhama, Nishad Kumar and others. Lalhmingliana now aims to step into the footsteps of these greats and inspire the next generation.

More on Lalhmingliana

Like his ideal Robert Lewandowski, Lalhmingliana plays in the striker’s position wearing No 9. He is a right-footed player who knows where the back of the net is and is often seen switching on the flanks as well.

He is a supporter of Premier League side Manchester City, who are the current European champions. While Lewandowski remains his favourite player, he also adores Lionel Messi who is now an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I am thankful to everyone who has supported me in the last 6-7 years as no one has ever made me feel broken. My family, my friends and teachers (coaches) have always stood by me and my desire to play football. To be the captain of the side feels special and to lead them to win makes it extra special. I have always got an underwhelming support from every corner of the society and I will continue to find my way,” Lalhmingliana said in an exclusive conversation with WION.

“RFYS tournament is fully responsible for bringing this kind of joy, happiness and motivation to me, and I'm very thankful and grateful for that, so I want to say "thank you" to RF, all the teams, all the persons who are responsible for the success of this tournament. Also, I would like to thank all of my teammates, my coach Sir Dintea and our biggest supporter Miss Judy. If not for them, I wouldn't be able to get in this position, so thanks to Reliance Foundation and all of contributors from our college,” Lalhmingliana added.