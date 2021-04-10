La Liga, Real Madrid vs Barcelona: When and where to watch the ElClasico?

ElClasico has finally returned as Real Madrid are set to host Barcelona for a LaLiga clash on Sunday. The match holds significant importance for the La Liga title race because if Barcelona led by Lionel Messi wins the clash they go on top of the table dethroning Atletico Madrid, whereas, if Real Madrid beat the Catalan giants, they will jump to second position pushing Barca to third position.

Sergio Ramos is set to miss the ElClasico after being sidelined with injury, whereas, Pique will be returning to Barcelona. Barcelona have been in hot form in La Liga as they have won all past five games, whereas, Real Madrid have two draws and three wins. In the previous ElClasico, Real Madrid easily defeated the then-deflated Barcelona at Camp Nuo.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will take place on Wednesday, April 11 in India.

What are the timings of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga match will live streaming will be available on LaLiga Facebook App in India.

Squads:

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior.

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ilaix Moriba, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão