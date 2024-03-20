Kylian Mbappe transfer: Dani Carvajal dismisses talks of jealousy in Real Madrid camp ahead of big move

Real Madrid are all set to land long-term target Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window after the striker confirmed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in February. Mbappe, long linked to Real will possibly complete his move to the Spanish giants once the season gets over. It is expected that he will complete the move before the start of the Euro 2024, where he will be representing France. Speaking on the move, defender Dani Carvajal reckons the move will only make La Liga and Real Madrid better while there will be no disharmony in the camp.

Carvajal on Mbappe move

"It seems like it's a possibility that he could come at the end of the season," Carvajal told COPE radio on Tuesday.

"The best players have to play for Madrid, and he's one of the best."

"It would be good for La Liga, for [Spanish] football. If great players come to our league -- to our team, even better -- but [Robert] Lewandowski went to Barcelona, and he's a top player. It makes our league grow, our football is better and that's good for everyone."

It is expected that Mbappe will take a pay cut to make his move to the Madrid capital and will earn less compared to his current salary at PSG. He is even expected to take a salary lower than Jude Bellingham when the move materialises in the summer. However, he will be paid something in the region of $100 million as signing-on fees which will be one of the highest in the history of the sport. The fee could raise some eyebrows in the Los Blancos camp but Carvajal has dismissed such claims.

"Jealousy, no," Carvajal said when asked if Mbappé's signing could spark a negative reaction from some teammates.

"It's down to those people who've been at the club longer to make sure that everyone pulls in the same direction in the dressing room,” Carvajal added.