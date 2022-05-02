Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be desperately looking to bring an end to their five-match losing streak when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer & Co. had started the season on a bright note with a win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings before bagging two more wins in their next three matches. However, they have since suffered five consecutive defeats and are staring at an early exit from the tournament.

While KKR's bowling woes have been left exposed with Varun Chakravarthy struggling with form and Umesh Yadav failing to deliver after the success in the initial few games, their batting line-up has also been under the scanner. Aaron Finch has struggled as an opener while Venkatesh Iyer has found it difficult to get going.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana have also failed to make an impact with the willow barring a few innings. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have been enjoying a phenomenal run so far this season with opener Jos Buttler and their bowlers firing all cylinders.

Also Read: 'Go to the non-striker's end': Gavaskar's hilarious advice to batters on how to tackle fiery Umran Malik

While Buttler has been in the form of his life having already amassed over 500 runs this season, the likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin have been among the wickets for RR. The Sanju Samson-led side are currently placed third on the points table with 12 points from nine games and have a chance to go on the second spot with a win on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head:

Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. KKR have 13 wins compared to RR's 12 in 25 meetings between the two sides.

Stats:

Jos Buttler has been in sensational form for Rajasthan Royals this season and currently has 556 runs to his name in 9 matches this season. Buttler looks set to break Virat Kohli's record of most runs (973) in an IPL season.

Also Read: 'I think Faf would be jealous': CSK star Gaikwad takes a dig at his former opening partner - WATCH

Trivia:

In 14 matches played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals have managed only three wins at the iconic venue. The Royals will be looking to bag their fourth win at the Wankhede on Monday.

Predicted playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

