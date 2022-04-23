Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to bring an end to their three-match losing streak when they go up against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (April 23). After a brilliant start to their campaign with three wins in their first four games, KKR's campaign has hit the roadblock with three defeats in a row.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far in IPL 2022 as they sit at the second spot on the points table with ten points from six matches. Captain Hardik Pandya had missed GT's last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but they still managed to secure a thrilling three-wicket win in the game.

Chasing a target of 170 runs, GT looked all but out of the game after being reduced to 16/3 inside the first four overs against CSK. However, David Miller slammed a stunning unbeaten 94 while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan played a sensational cameo of 21-ball 40 to turn the game in their favour and take them home with a ball to spare.

Gujarat Titans will be looking to bag their third win on the trot against Iyer-led KKR at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. KKR, on the other hand, came close but lost by 7 runs in their last game against Rajasthan Royals as they failed to chase down the target of 218 runs.

Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries apiece and their return to form will please KKR. However, they will expect a better show from their bowlers as the likes of Pat Cummins and Varun Chakaravarthy have failed to impress with the ball so far this season.

Here is all you need to know about KKR vs GT clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head

Gujarat Titans will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in their debut IPL campaign this year. The two teams have never faced each other so far in the competition.

Stats

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan, who also led the side in his last game, is just one wicket away from becoming the second overseas spinner after Sunil Narine to take 100 wickets in the IPL.

Trivia

KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy has struggled immensely in the last few games for his side. The spinner has given away as many as 75 runs in just 5 overs in his last two games while failing to pick up a wicket.

Predicted playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

